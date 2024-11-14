Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
RCDTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
