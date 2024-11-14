Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 440.7% in October

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 440.7% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Engie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,523. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

