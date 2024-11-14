Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, Zacks reports. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

