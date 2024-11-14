Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 475.8% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,068. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

