Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 71,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

