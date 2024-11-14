ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Up 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.