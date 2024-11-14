iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 18,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 19,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

iFabric Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.85 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

About iFabric

(Get Free Report)

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.