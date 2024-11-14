Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

