Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. 32,356,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 35,529,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Lucid Group
In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.