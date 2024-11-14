Terna S.p.A. (TEZNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3798 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Terna Stock Performance
TEZNY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.
Terna Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.