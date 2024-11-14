Rhodri Harries Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Rhodri Harries purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,500.00.

Rhodri Harries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Rhodri Harries acquired 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.50 per share, with a total value of C$352,500.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.39. 341,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,218. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.27 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

