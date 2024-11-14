Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.75. 68,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 125,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.