Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Paysafe stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 409,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

