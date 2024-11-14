Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 139.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

RUN stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

