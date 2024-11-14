Yuvraj Arora Sells 5,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $89.86 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

