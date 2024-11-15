ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 8,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. ASX has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.6605 dividend. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.