Bank of Marin Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Marin raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.08. 8,764,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,437,727. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

