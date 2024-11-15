Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys 3,360 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 2.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $82,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $95.13 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

