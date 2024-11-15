Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $508.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

