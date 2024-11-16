1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of FMAR stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.91. 15,165 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $763.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

