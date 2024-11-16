Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $181.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.13 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.