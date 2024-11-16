Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,623. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

