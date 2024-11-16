Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Greggs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Greggs has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
About Greggs
