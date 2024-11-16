Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Greggs has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Get Greggs alerts:

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.