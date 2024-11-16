SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.31. 833,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,574. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.06 and a 1 year high of $257.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

