Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,268. The stock has a market cap of $646.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $135,768. Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 328,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 10.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Annexon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

