Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 162.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

HUYA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $714.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.