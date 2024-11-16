Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.