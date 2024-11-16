Linscomb Wealth Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $260.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

