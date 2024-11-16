Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MBIA by 321.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 316,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 241,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 119,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 77,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

