Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 53.5% in October

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.30 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 85.97%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

