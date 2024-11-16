Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.16. 1,707,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,640,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

