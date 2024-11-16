MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.53. 21,257,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,015,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Macquarie initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

MARA Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,524,546. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MARA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

