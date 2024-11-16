MQS Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

