Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.18. Approximately 4,697,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,092,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,035,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

