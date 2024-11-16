Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

