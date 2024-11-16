Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koa Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

