Edison Inv. Res Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$82.66 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.