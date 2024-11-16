Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

