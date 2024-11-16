Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

