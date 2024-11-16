Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMC

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

