Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 341,367 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

