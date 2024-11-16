Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $557,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

