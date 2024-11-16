Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

