Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

