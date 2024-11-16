The Allstate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $19.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of ALL opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72. Allstate has a 1 year low of $131.65 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 77.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,049 shares of company stock worth $26,106,112 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

