Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Infosys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

