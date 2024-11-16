Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.