TSA Wealth Managment LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $322.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.70 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a 200 day moving average of $302.93. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

