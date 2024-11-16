Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) VP Meredith J. Ching Sells 700 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $13,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 149,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,939.75. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 386.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 111,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.