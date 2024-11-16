Squire Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146,736 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after buying an additional 475,919 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

